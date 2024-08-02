Simone Biles throws Olympic shade at Trump's ‘jobs' comments made at event with Black journalists in Chicago

Simone Biles has entered the chat -- and the gold medalist loves her Black job.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

The most decorated Olympian in women's gymnastics history seemingly responded to a comment made by former President Donald Trump Wednesday in Chicago while speaking at a National Association of Black Journalists event.

Trump's controversial appearance at the NABJ panel -- a question-and-answer session with moderators, with a live fact check -- was contentious and heated from the start, when ABC journalist Rachel Scott opened the discussion by asking the Republican presidential nominee why Black voters should support him, pressing Trump on offensive comments he has made in the past about Black journalists and district attorneys.

Trump responded by saying the question was asked in "such a horrible manner" before going on to make a comment about Vice President Kamala Harris' ethnicity, saying she appeared to "turn Black recently."

While speaking at the NABJ Convention, Former President Donald Trump was asked whether he believes Kamala Harris was only hired because she is a Black woman.

He also criticized the immigration policy of the Biden administration and said that immigrants coming into the U.S. illegally are taking "Black jobs," a phrase Trump also used during the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. It prompted this exchange:

Trump: "Coming from the border are millions and millions of people that are taking Black jobs."

Interviewer: "What exactly are Black jobs, sir?"

Trump: "A Black job is anybody that has a job, that's what it is. Anybody that has a job."

While speaking at the NABJ Convention, Former President Donald Trump was asked what his message is and what he came to speak about.

Trump's comment was met with laughter and groans in the room, and criticism on social media.

One day later, Biles, who has been outspoken about racism that Black gymnasts face, won her second gold medal in Paris at the women's gymnastics individual all-around final, with epic performances on the vault, beam and floor. She's now won six gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals.