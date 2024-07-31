Speaking to a room of Black journalists in Chicago, former President Donald Trump said his opponent in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, "turned Black" a number of years ago.

When answering a question about Republicans labeling Harris a "DEI hire," Trump asked for the reporter's definition of DEI and appeared to question Harris' heritage.

"So I've known her a long time - indirectly, not directly very much - and she was always of Indian heritage. And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black," Trump said. "And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

He went on to say the change happened "all of a sudden," when she "made a turn and she became a Black."

As for whether he thinks Harris is a "DEI hire," Trump said he didn't know.

"Could be," he said.

A spokesperson for Harris' campaign said the comments were "a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump's MAGA rallies."

“The hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people. Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency – while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in. Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us," her campaign's communications director, Michael Tyler, said in a statement.

“Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us," the statement continued. "Today’s tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s MAGA rallies this entire campaign. It’s also exactly what the American people will see from across the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans. All Donald Trump needs to do is stop playing games and actually show up to the debate on September 10.”

Trump's presence at the National Association of Black Journalists was contentious and heated from the start.

"A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today," ABC News' Rachel Scott asked Trump during the conversation held at the NABJ conference. "You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswomen, women of color, who were American citizens, to 'go back to where they came from.' You have used words like 'animal' and 'rabid' to describe Black district attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists, calling them a 'loser,' saying the questions that they ask are, quote, 'stupid and racist.' You've had dinner with a white supremacist at Mar a Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you? After you have used language like that?"

Trump began by saying the question was asked "in such a horrible manner."

"Don't even say 'Hello, how are you?' Are you with ABC because I think they're a fake news network. Terrible. I think it's disgraceful that I came here in good spirit."

Questions for Trump ranged from his thoughts on comments made by his Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance to the police shooting of Sonya Massey in Illinois to the Republican party's thoughts on abortion and more.

While speaking at the NABJ Convention, Former President Donald Trump was asked about his stance on police immunity in light of the murder of Sonya Massey in Springfield earlier this month.

The conversation was heated at times before ending abruptly as reporters on the stage said Trump's team said they needed to end.

The program got off to a delayed start due to what NABJ sources said was a dispute over a live fact check of the address. But Trump noted the delay onstage and said the issue was from an equipment failure, with mic issues present during the Q&A.

The event, open to convention attendees only, had been described by organizers as a "Q&A with political journalists before an audience of registered convention attendees that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community." It was fact-checked live by PolitiFact.

No questions from the audience were taken.

While speaking at the NABJ Convention, Former President Donald Trump lashed out when asked why Black voters should trust him.

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in an initial statement about the event. “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

Wednesday, Lemon released a new statement defending the organization's controversial decision to invite Trump to speak, saying it was "in line" with convention practices dating back to 1976.

"It has always been our policy to ensure that candidates know that an invitation is not an endorsement," Lemon's statement said. 'We also agreed that while this race is much different — and contentious — so are the consequences."

Lemon added that Harris, the presumptive Democratic Nominee for President, had also been invited to speak.

Trump's appearance at the NABJ has sparked mixed reactions from within the organization, as convention co-chair, Washington Post reporter Karen Attiah, announced she would step down from her role, saying she wasn't consulted about the decision to invite Trump to speak.

"To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck," Attiah wrote in a social media post announcing her decision to resign her position. "For everyone else, I'm looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City."

Attiah went on to say her decision was influenced by a "variety of factors," and that she was "not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format."

Attiah's announcement Tuesday came several hours before a source familiar with Vice President Kamala Harris' plans said that Harris would not attend the NABJ convention because of conflicts with her schedule, a report from CNBC said. According to a post from the NABJ, Harris has offered to address the NABJ virtually, post-convention.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a harsh critic of the former president, pledged the city was prepared for the visit, but had strong words about Trump’s alleged contempt for Chicago.

“There’s no secret that the former president Donald Trump is an abuser,” he said. “He was quite cruel to many individuals in the Black press in particular.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also blasted Trump’s visit, saying he has repeatedly insulted Midwestern cities and values.

“Every time Donald Trump visits the Midwest he tells us how much he hates it,” he said. “He called Milwaukee horrible. He called Detroit corrupt. He denigrated Chicago police. His visit to Chicago tomorrow will no doubt be another attempt to distract from his flailing campaign, with as many lies as there are vacancies at Trump Tower.”

The appearance from Donald Trump comes weeks away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled for Aug. 19-22.