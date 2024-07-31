Donald Trump

Watch former President Donald Trump's full Q & A at NABJ Convention in Chicago

Trump was interviewed for approximately 37 minutes at the event in Chicago

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor’s Note: You can watch the full question-and-answer session in the player above, along with videos of different portions of the event below.

Former President Donald Trump participated in a highly-anticipated panel discussion at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in Chicago on Wednesday, and there were plenty of fireworks throughout the event.

The former president made waves when the event started late, with Trump saying that equipment issues caused the delay while sources told NBC Chicago that the former president’s team objected to a live fact-checking of his remarks.

Trump then said that Vice President Kamala Harris “became a Black person” when asked about comments made by campaign subordinates that she is a “DEI hire.”

While speaking at the NABJ Convention, Former President Donald Trump was asked whether he believes Kamala Harris was only hired because she is a Black woman.

He also was asked about his support for qualified immunity for police after the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey in Springfield, and about Republicans’ stances on abortion ahead of the election.

While speaking at the NABJ Convention, Former President Donald Trump was asked about his stance on police immunity in light of the murder of Sonya Massey in Springfield earlier this month.

The former president’s appearance was met by protests outside of the Chicago Hilton, and with derision from Democratic Party officials, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Former President Donald Trump will visit Chicago this week to speak at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention, and the news has sparked mixed reaction both within that group and from local and state officials. NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern reports.
His appearance came less than a month before the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which will begin on Aug. 19 at the United Center and McCormick Place in Chicago.

