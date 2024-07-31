Editor’s Note: You can watch the full question-and-answer session in the player above, along with videos of different portions of the event below.

Former President Donald Trump participated in a highly-anticipated panel discussion at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in Chicago on Wednesday, and there were plenty of fireworks throughout the event.

The former president made waves when the event started late, with Trump saying that equipment issues caused the delay while sources told NBC Chicago that the former president’s team objected to a live fact-checking of his remarks.

Trump then said that Vice President Kamala Harris “became a Black person” when asked about comments made by campaign subordinates that she is a “DEI hire.”

He also was asked about his support for qualified immunity for police after the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey in Springfield, and about Republicans’ stances on abortion ahead of the election.

The former president’s appearance was met by protests outside of the Chicago Hilton, and with derision from Democratic Party officials, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

His appearance came less than a month before the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which will begin on Aug. 19 at the United Center and McCormick Place in Chicago.