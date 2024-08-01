See Simone Biles' perfect ‘GOAT' necklace after gold medal win

Simone Biles cemented her place atop the world of gymnastics on Thursday in Paris when she captured gold in the women’s all-around competition, and she had the perfect piece of jewelry for the occasion.

Biles, who won her sixth career gold medal in the competition, showcased a “GOAT” necklace after her big victory, living up to her status as the “Greatest of All Time”:

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses with a necklace in the likeness of a goat after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Biles is the most decorated women’s gymnast of all time for the United States, and because the oldest women’s gymnast to win a gold medal since the 1952 Olympics. She is also the first woman to win multiple all-around gold medals in Olympic competition since 1968, according to NBC News.

She may not be done in these Olympics, either. She could potentially participate in several more individual skill competitions in the days ahead, threatening to add to her nine career medals in Olympic competition.