Simone Biles

See Simone Biles' perfect ‘GOAT' necklace after gold medal win

Biles won her sixth career gold medal in the women's all-around competition

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Simone Biles cemented her place atop the world of gymnastics on Thursday in Paris when she captured gold in the women’s all-around competition, and she had the perfect piece of jewelry for the occasion.

Biles, who won her sixth career gold medal in the competition, showcased a “GOAT” necklace after her big victory, living up to her status as the “Greatest of All Time”:

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses with a necklace in the likeness of a goat after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Biles is the most decorated women’s gymnast of all time for the United States, and because the oldest women’s gymnast to win a gold medal since the 1952 Olympics. She is also the first woman to win multiple all-around gold medals in Olympic competition since 1968, according to NBC News.

She may not be done in these Olympics, either. She could potentially participate in several more individual skill competitions in the days ahead, threatening to add to her nine career medals in Olympic competition.

Top Olympic Stories - NBC 5

2024 Paris Olympics 15 hours ago

Live updates: Simone Biles clinches another gold in individual all-around; Team USA wins gold in men's four rowing

Gymnastics 1 hour ago

Re-watch Simone Biles' epic floor routine that secured the gymnast her 6th gold medal

2024 Paris Olympics 3 hours ago

Meet Rebeca Andrade. Simone Biles' biggest competition is a trailblazer in Brazil

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us