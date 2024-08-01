Simone Biles can't stop making history at Paris Olympics, and here's what she achieved

Simone Biles captured yet another gold medal in Paris Thursday as she captured the top spot in the women’s all-around competition, and she made even more history in the process.

According to NBC Sports, Biles is the oldest gymnast to win a gold medal in the individual all-around competition since the 1952 Games.

That mark was held by Maria Gorokhovskaya of the Soviet Union, who captured the gold at the age of 30 during the Games in Helsinki. She also won the gold in the team competition during those Olympics, along with silver medals in five different disciplines.

She is also the first woman to win multiple all-around gold medals since 1968, when Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska won back-to-back gold medals in Tokyo and Mexico City. She won seven gold medals in all, including four during the 1968 Olympics.

She is the most decorated women’s gymnast in U.S. history, with six gold medals to her credit and nine medals overall spanning three Olympics.

Simone Biles held a nearly one-point lead over the next highest competitor after the third of four rounds in the women’s gymnastics all-around finals.

Biles had exceeded Shannon Miller’s mark of seven career medals with her all-around victory with Team USA on Tuesday, and moved even further ahead with her gold on Thursday.

Biles could potentially compete in multiple individual finals in coming days, giving herself a chance to earn even more medals before she leaves Paris in what could be her final Olympics.