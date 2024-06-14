Illinois, Midwest athletes to watch at the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials

With the Olympics just around the corner, final qualifications for Team USA’s swimming, track and field, and gymnastics teams are happening at the end of June.

The swimming trials are up first, starting Saturday and continuing through June 23. The trials will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, marking a historic moment as the first time for the trials will take place in a football stadium.

Illinois and the Midwest will have a strong contingent of athletes vying for a spot on the team, including some Olympic veterans looking to return to the Games for another medal opportunity.

Below is the list of competitors from the state of Illinois who could make it to the 2024 Paris Games:

Ryan Murphy

Born in Palos Heights, Murphy is a returning Olympian who specializes in backstroke and has racked up four Olympic gold medals. He has competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, and is on his way to qualifying for Paris.

Olivia Smoglia

Smoglia, an Olympian from Glenview, specializes in backstroke and freestyle. The 29-year-old is aiming for her third Olympic games this year having already won a gold and bronze medal in her previous appearances.

Leah Hayes

Eighteen-year-old World bronze medalist Leah Hayes is trying for her first-ever Olympics this year. Hayes, originally from Sugar Grove, who swims with the Fox Valley Park District Riptides, is ranked first in the state and has already committed to the University of Virginia.

Annika Parkhe

Parkhe, from Deerfield, has committed to Stanford University and is ranked No. 2 in the state for her class. The 18-year-old will swim for a spot on her first Olympic Team.

Garret Clasen

Clasen is originally from Aurora and a swimmer at University of Chicago. He is a three-time NCAA Division III finalist.

Jeffrey Hou

Willowbrook-native Jeffrey Hou, also a UPenn commit, is ranked No. 2 in the class of 2024 for the state of Illinois.

Kevin Houseman

Houseman is a graduate student at Northwestern University and an NCAA champion in the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke.

Conor Morikawa

Another Northwestern University swimmer, Morikawa also qualified for his first Olympic Trials this year. Most recently, he placed first in the 100 breast finals at the Indy May Cup.

Alex Lakin

Lakin hails from Naperville and is ranked fourth for the class of 2023. He attended Naperville Central High School and is now committed to Oakland University.

Luke Maurer

Originally from Wilmette and now a senior swimming at Stanford University, Maurer is a 12 time All American headed to the trials.

Quinn Cynor

Cynor is currently swimming at University of Wyoming, but originally from Woodstock, Illinois. He is a junior who specializes in freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke.

Charlie Tracy

Tracy, from Chicago, is committed now to Notre Dame and ranked ninth in the state. He previously attended Saint Ignatius College Prep and swims for the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club.

Tyler Bardak

Bardak is the No. 2 rank in the state of Illinois for the class of 2025 and is originally from Naperville. He is now part of the Fox Valley Swim Club.

Elizabeth Nawrocki

Nawrocki comes from Aurora and is committed to the University of Georgia. She specializes in breaststroke.

Bridget McGann

McGann, from Earlville, Illinois, is a University of Wisconsin commit. She will compete in the trials in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Grace Koenig-Song

Originally from Chicago and currently swimming with the NASA Wildcats, Koenig Song is on her way to attempting to make her first Olympic team. She is considered to be one of the fastest 13-year-old swimmers in the nation.

Grant Bocheneski

A swimmer at the University of Missouri, Bocheneski is originally from Naperville and has broken several records at his college, including having the fastest time in the 100-meter backstroke.

Brady Johnson

Johnson is from West Chicago and ranked first for the class of 2024 in Illinois. He won the 50-meter backstroke at the NCSA Spring Championships this year, and is committed to the University of Arizona.

Justine Murdock

Murdock is a junior at Northwestern University who comes from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The 21-year-old is now headed to her second Olympic trials.

Tierney Lenahan

Wilmette-native Lenahan is currently committed to Duke University. She is ranked first in the state of Illinois for the class of 2025.

Vera Conic

Conic is ranked first in the state of Illinois for the class of 2026. She is a 16-year-old standout at her club in Palatine.

Diego Nosack

First-year Northwestern University swimmer Nosack is set to compete in the trials for the first time this year. He is originally from Oregon, where he is ranked first in the state for the class of 2027.

Brayden Capen

Capen, only 14 years old, hails from Naperville. He qualified in the 200-meter backstroke for the trials.

Stuart Seymour

Seymour is a Northwestern University swimmer who scored his first Olympic trials qualification this year. He qualified in the 50-meter free at the Illinois NASA Spring Blast Off in May.

Charlie Bufton

Bufton is a New Trier alum, originally from Wilmette. He attended Northwestern University before committing to North Carolina State University.

Alec Filipovic

St. Charles-native Alex Filipovic is headed to another Olympic trials, after previously attending those held in 2021. Filipovic is currently swimming at the University of Texas at Austin.

Anna Peplowski

Peplowksi is currently a junior at Indiana University. Originally from Germantown Hills, Illinois, Peplowski qualified for her second trials this year.

Josh Bey

Junior National team member Bey from Hinsdale has clinched his spot at the trials for the first time. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the state for the class of 2025.

Connor Boyle

University of Virginia swimmer Connor Boyle comes from Fox Valley Swim Team in Naperville. He previously competed in the trials in 2021 and is back for a second attempt at the Olympic team.

Additionally, there are a number of swimmers coming from Indiana and Wisconsin. The athletes are listed here.

Indiana

Alex Shackell: Carmel, Indiana,

Lily Christianson: Osceola, Indiana,

Emily Wolf: Fishers, Indiana,

Kayla Han: Carmel, Indiana

Lynsey Bowen: Carmel, Indiana

Josh Matheny: Indiana University

Maxwell Reich: Indiana University

Jassen Yep: Indiana University

Logan Kelly: Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis

Luke Barr: Indiana University

Luke Whitlock: Noblesville, Indiana

Gregg Enoch: Carmel, Indiana

Mason Carlton: Indiana University

Blake Pieroni: Valparaiso, Indiana

Brendan Burns: Indiana University

Chris Guiliano: Notre Dame University

Lucas Piunti: Indiana University

Toby Barnett: Indiana University

Sean Faikish: Notre Dame University

Drew Reiter: Indiana University

Tristan DeWitt: Indiana University

Lilly King: Evansville, Indiana

Molly Sweeney: Carmel, Indiana

Mary Cespedes: Valparaiso, Indiana

Maddie Moreth: Valparaiso, Indiana

Masy Folcik: Purdue University

Kabria Chapman: Badgersville, Indiana

Will Modglin: Zionsville, Indiana

Tommy Janton: Notre Dame University

Marcus Reyes Gentry: Notre Dame University

Tanner Filion: Notre Dame University

Gavin Wight: Indiana University

Ella Ristic: Indiana University

Kate Mouser: Indianapolis, Indiana

Reese Tiltmann: Indiana University

Mya DeWitt: Indiana University

Kacey McKenna: Indiana University

Brady Samuels: Purdue University

Mariah Denigan: Indiana University

Maggie Graves: Notre Dame University

Kristina Paegle: Indiana University

Julie Mishler: Milford, Indiana

Coleman Modglin: Purdue University

Harry Herrera: Indiana University

Carson Wilburn: Notre Dame University

Matthew Klinge: West Lafayette, Indiana

Finn Brooks: Indiana University

Ashley Turak: Indiana University

Dylan Smiley: Indiana University

Mason Carlton: Indiana University

Wisconsin