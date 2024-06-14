Illinois, Midwest athletes to watch at the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials

With the Olympics just around the corner, final qualifications for Team USA’s swimming, track and field, and gymnastics teams are happening at the end of June.
The swimming trials are up first, starting Saturday and continuing through June 23. The trials will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, marking a historic moment as the first time for the trials will take place in a football stadium.
Illinois and the Midwest will have a strong contingent of athletes vying for a spot on the team, including some Olympic veterans looking to return to the Games for another medal opportunity.
Below is the list of competitors from the state of Illinois who could make it to the 2024 Paris Games:
Ryan Murphy
Born in Palos Heights, Murphy is a returning Olympian who specializes in backstroke and has racked up four Olympic gold medals. He has competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, and is on his way to qualifying for Paris.
Olivia Smoglia
Smoglia, an Olympian from Glenview, specializes in backstroke and freestyle. The 29-year-old is aiming for her third Olympic games this year having already won a gold and bronze medal in her previous appearances.
Leah Hayes
Eighteen-year-old World bronze medalist Leah Hayes is trying for her first-ever Olympics this year. Hayes, originally from Sugar Grove, who swims with the Fox Valley Park District Riptides, is ranked first in the state and has already committed to the University of Virginia.
Annika Parkhe
Parkhe, from Deerfield, has committed to Stanford University and is ranked No. 2 in the state for her class. The 18-year-old will swim for a spot on her first Olympic Team.
Garret Clasen
Clasen is originally from Aurora and a swimmer at University of Chicago. He is a three-time NCAA Division III finalist.
Jeffrey Hou
Willowbrook-native Jeffrey Hou, also a UPenn commit, is ranked No. 2 in the class of 2024 for the state of Illinois.
Kevin Houseman
Houseman is a graduate student at Northwestern University and an NCAA champion in the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke.
Conor Morikawa
Another Northwestern University swimmer, Morikawa also qualified for his first Olympic Trials this year. Most recently, he placed first in the 100 breast finals at the Indy May Cup.
Alex Lakin
Lakin hails from Naperville and is ranked fourth for the class of 2023. He attended Naperville Central High School and is now committed to Oakland University.
Luke Maurer
Originally from Wilmette and now a senior swimming at Stanford University, Maurer is a 12 time All American headed to the trials.
Quinn Cynor
Cynor is currently swimming at University of Wyoming, but originally from Woodstock, Illinois. He is a junior who specializes in freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke.
Charlie Tracy
Tracy, from Chicago, is committed now to Notre Dame and ranked ninth in the state. He previously attended Saint Ignatius College Prep and swims for the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club.
Tyler Bardak
Bardak is the No. 2 rank in the state of Illinois for the class of 2025 and is originally from Naperville. He is now part of the Fox Valley Swim Club.
Elizabeth Nawrocki
Nawrocki comes from Aurora and is committed to the University of Georgia. She specializes in breaststroke.
Bridget McGann
McGann, from Earlville, Illinois, is a University of Wisconsin commit. She will compete in the trials in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Grace Koenig-Song
Originally from Chicago and currently swimming with the NASA Wildcats, Koenig Song is on her way to attempting to make her first Olympic team. She is considered to be one of the fastest 13-year-old swimmers in the nation.
Grant Bocheneski
A swimmer at the University of Missouri, Bocheneski is originally from Naperville and has broken several records at his college, including having the fastest time in the 100-meter backstroke.
Brady Johnson
Johnson is from West Chicago and ranked first for the class of 2024 in Illinois. He won the 50-meter backstroke at the NCSA Spring Championships this year, and is committed to the University of Arizona.
Justine Murdock
Murdock is a junior at Northwestern University who comes from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The 21-year-old is now headed to her second Olympic trials.
Tierney Lenahan
Wilmette-native Lenahan is currently committed to Duke University. She is ranked first in the state of Illinois for the class of 2025.
Vera Conic
Conic is ranked first in the state of Illinois for the class of 2026. She is a 16-year-old standout at her club in Palatine.
Diego Nosack
First-year Northwestern University swimmer Nosack is set to compete in the trials for the first time this year. He is originally from Oregon, where he is ranked first in the state for the class of 2027.
Brayden Capen
Capen, only 14 years old, hails from Naperville. He qualified in the 200-meter backstroke for the trials.
Stuart Seymour
Seymour is a Northwestern University swimmer who scored his first Olympic trials qualification this year. He qualified in the 50-meter free at the Illinois NASA Spring Blast Off in May.
Charlie Bufton
Bufton is a New Trier alum, originally from Wilmette. He attended Northwestern University before committing to North Carolina State University.
Alec Filipovic
St. Charles-native Alex Filipovic is headed to another Olympic trials, after previously attending those held in 2021. Filipovic is currently swimming at the University of Texas at Austin.
Anna Peplowski
Peplowksi is currently a junior at Indiana University. Originally from Germantown Hills, Illinois, Peplowski qualified for her second trials this year.
Josh Bey
Junior National team member Bey from Hinsdale has clinched his spot at the trials for the first time. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the state for the class of 2025.
Connor Boyle
University of Virginia swimmer Connor Boyle comes from Fox Valley Swim Team in Naperville. He previously competed in the trials in 2021 and is back for a second attempt at the Olympic team.
Additionally, there are a number of swimmers coming from Indiana and Wisconsin. The athletes are listed here.
Indiana
- Alex Shackell: Carmel, Indiana,
- Lily Christianson: Osceola, Indiana,
- Emily Wolf: Fishers, Indiana,
- Kayla Han: Carmel, Indiana
- Lynsey Bowen: Carmel, Indiana
- Josh Matheny: Indiana University
- Maxwell Reich: Indiana University
- Jassen Yep: Indiana University
- Logan Kelly: Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis
- Luke Barr: Indiana University
- Luke Whitlock: Noblesville, Indiana
- Gregg Enoch: Carmel, Indiana
- Mason Carlton: Indiana University
- Blake Pieroni: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Brendan Burns: Indiana University
- Chris Guiliano: Notre Dame University
- Lucas Piunti: Indiana University
- Toby Barnett: Indiana University
- Sean Faikish: Notre Dame University
- Drew Reiter: Indiana University
- Tristan DeWitt: Indiana University
- Lilly King: Evansville, Indiana
- Molly Sweeney: Carmel, Indiana
- Mary Cespedes: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Maddie Moreth: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Masy Folcik: Purdue University
- Kabria Chapman: Badgersville, Indiana
- Will Modglin: Zionsville, Indiana
- Tommy Janton: Notre Dame University
- Marcus Reyes Gentry: Notre Dame University
- Tanner Filion: Notre Dame University
- Gavin Wight: Indiana University
- Ella Ristic: Indiana University
- Kate Mouser: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Reese Tiltmann: Indiana University
- Mya DeWitt: Indiana University
- Kacey McKenna: Indiana University
- Brady Samuels: Purdue University
- Mariah Denigan: Indiana University
- Maggie Graves: Notre Dame University
- Kristina Paegle: Indiana University
- Julie Mishler: Milford, Indiana
- Coleman Modglin: Purdue University
- Harry Herrera: Indiana University
- Carson Wilburn: Notre Dame University
- Matthew Klinge: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Finn Brooks: Indiana University
- Ashley Turak: Indiana University
- Dylan Smiley: Indiana University
- Mason Carlton: Indiana University
Wisconsin
- Beata Nelson: Madison, Wisconsin,
- Pheobe Bacon: University of Wisconsin,
- Abby Carlson: Waukesha, Wisconsin,
- Elle Braun: University of Wisconsin,
- Paige McKenna: University of Wisconsin,
- Alivia Lindorfer: University of Wisconsin
- Blair Stoneburg: University of Wisconsin
- Finnley Conklin: Oregon, Wisconsin
- Matthew Segal: University of Wisconsin
- Drew Gaerthofner: Neenah, Wisconsin
- Chris Morris: University of Wisconsin
- Isaac Fleig: Cedarburg, Wisconsin
- Lucy Thomas: Brookfield, Wisconsin
- Nathan Welker: University of Wisconsin
- Sam Lorenz: Thiensville, Wisconsin
- Cooper Scharff: University of Wisconsin
- Maddie Waggoner: University of Wisconsin
- Callahan Dunn: University of Wisconsin
- Maggie Wanazek: University of Wisconsin
- Alana Berlin: Franklin, Wisconsin
- Michael Long: University of Wisconsin
- Livi Wanner: Waukesha, Wisconsin
- Mackenzie McConagha: University of Wisconsin
- Jack Englehardt: Madison, Wisconsin
- Andrew Benson: University of Wisconsin
- Jack Madoch: Middleton, Wisconsin
- Ben Wiegand: University of Wisconsin
- Lance Johnson: Pewaukee, Wisconsin
- Hailey Tierney: University of Wisconsin