Details on how to watch Saturday's game can be found below.

The U.S. will face Brazil in the gold-medal match of the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament in a bid for their fifth Olympics gold medal.

The Americans previously faced Brazil in gold medal matches at the 2004 and 2008 Games, coming away with the title in both tournaments. The two silvers are the only medals Brazil has won.

The U.S. advanced to the final in France with an 1-0 extra-time victory over Germany in Lyon. Smith scored the lone goal. Meanwhile, the Brazilians upset World Cup champion Spain 4-2 in the other semifinal Tuesday in Marseille.

But the U.S. hasn’t won a gold since 2012 in London. The team was knocked in the quarterfinals of the Rio de Janeiro Games and settled for bronze three years ago at Tokyo.

Last summer as defending champions, they were eliminated from the World Cup earlier in the tournament than ever before. Since then, the Americans dropped to No. 5 in the FIFA rankings, the team’s lowest rank ever.

Team USA’s Sophia Smith scored the semifinal’s first and only goal during overtime, the second time in Olympics history a women’s semifinal match was scoreless after 90 minutes.

“I’ve always said I want our players to look at our history as a privilege and something that can help guided us,” coach Emma Hayes said. “But ultimately, I want us to forge our own path and I want to forge a path based on the values and the ambitions of this current group.”

The team is playing with renewed joy and a determination to re-establish American dominance. The players got a visit before the tournament from the entire squad that won the 1999 World Cup, the so-called ‘99ers that included Brandi Chastain and Mia Hamm. And then there’s the intra-squad karaoke battles in their downtime in France.

How to watch U.S. vs. Brazil

For those hoping to watch the gold medal game between the teams, it will be available on USA Network, Telemundo and Peacock beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday.

The game will also re-air at 5 p.m. on USA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.