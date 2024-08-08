How to watch Evita Griskenas' Olympic rhythmic gymnastics routines

Olympic gymnast and Orland Park native Evita Griskenas competed in the first day of rhythmic gymnastics Thursday morning in Paris.

Griskenas is the only athlete to compete for Team USA in rhythmic gymnastics.

In the individual competition, gymnasts complete a total of four routines, one each with a ball, hoop, clubs and a ribbon. The scores are then added together for a total, and the top scorers advance to the final round, where the process is repeated.

Here are highlights from her routines:

Griskenas finished the day in 18th place, meaning she didn't qualify for the individual all-around final on Friday. Since the U.S. does not have a rhythmic gymnastics team, she also will not compete in the group final.

She finished with an overall score of 118.500, about 10 points behind the last athlete to qualify for the all-around final. The top athlete of the day, Sofia Raffaeli, finished with a score of 139.100.

The individual all-around final takes place at 7:30 a.m. CT on Friday, featuring the top 10 athletes from the qualification.

