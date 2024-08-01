How gymnast Suni Lee overcame illness to make a triumphant Olympic return

Suni Lee helped lead her team to a gold medal on Tuesday, a feat even more remarkable because it wasn’t long ago she was told she may never be able to compete in gymnastics again.

Now, the two-time Olympian is in the middle of her quest to further cement her name in gymnastics history after a win in the team competition in Paris earlier this week.

Lee grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, in a small conservative Hmong community. Her parents, both immigrants who came from Laos during the Vietnam war, are members of the Hmong community as well.

Growing up, it was clear Lee would have a bright future in gymnastics. And by the age of 12, she had reached the highest level she could- she was named to the U.S. Junior National Team. She competed all over the world with the team, bringing home medals of every color in both team and individual events.

Not long after, she was eligible to become a senior U.S. national gymnast. And at age 18, she was named to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic team. There, she the all-around gold medal-arguably one of the most prestigious honors in all of gymnastics. She also won a silver medal with the team and a bronze on the uneven bars.

But coming off Olympic success did not turn out to be all glamour.

Lee went on to attend Auburn University, where she found collegiate gymnastics success. But in Feb. 2023, everything changed.

Lee woke up that morning feeling swelling in her feet and ankles- which she immediately attributed to her gymnastics training. But the following morning, things had progressed. Now, when she looked in the mirror, her legs, hands, face and essentially whole body were swollen too.

According to Lee, the swelling continued to the point where gained almost 40 pounds. The swelling in her body began to impact her training.

The uneven bars, once her best event, seemed nearly impossible due to the swelling in her hands causing her to lose her grip on the bars. The symptoms, including swelling, headaches, hot flashes, cold spells and cramping began to have mental affects on Lee as well.

“I couldn’t even look at myself in the mirror,” Lee told Sports Illustrated. “I was just rotting in my bed. I couldn’t talk to anybody. I didn’t leave the house.”

At first, Lee’s doctors couldn’t pinpoint the issue. Eventually, they diagnosed her with two kidney diseases, the names of which Lee has not disclosed.

According to The New York Times, Lee’s mother revealed her brother died of kidney failure at age 45 and her mother of the same thing when she slightly over 60.

Lee began a medication regimen that included going in for infusions and caused her to have to retire from college gymnastics. Even still, she made sure her goals were clear.

“I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future,” Lee shared in a post on social media.

She took about five months off training before returning with a modified plan. The symptoms from her illness and medications caused her to alter her gymnastics slightly, so she could slowly get back into training.

Lee was able to start competing again in 2023, and in Jan. 2024, she got a phone call that changed the trajectory of her life.

Lee’s doctors had called to inform her that their plan was working- her medications and infusions were helping. She returned to training full time at her gym Midwest Gymnastics.

Her kidney diseases are now officially in remission. At the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, Lee officially qualified for the Paris Games. When she was interviewed following the announcement, she delivered an emotional response to the news.

“A year ago, I didn’t even think this was possible,” Lee said, struggling to get the words out through her tears.

Now, Lee has officially taken home one medal from Paris, winning a team gold. Her quest will continue Thursday when she will compete alongside her teammate Simone Biles in the all-around competition.

She’s also qualified for two event finals as well, and she’ll compete in the balance beam final alongside Biles on Monday.

A few years ago, her illness wouldn’t let her hold on to the bar, her best event. On Sunday, she’ll compete in the Olympic uneven bar final, as the only American woman to make the cut.

Lee’s second Olympic run has already shown her resilience and served as inspiration for those dealing with illness or injury, and she’s not done yet.

Watch Lee compete Thursday in all-around final, Sunday in the uneven bar final and Monday in the balance beam final on NBC.