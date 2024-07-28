NOTE: Spoiler alert below. Women's gymnastics qualifications will air again in primetime starting at 7 p.m. on NBC 5

Reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee made quite the debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing the day with a monster bar routine just months after not knowing if she would be able to attend the games.

Lee, who is currently battling two kidney diseases, scored 14.866 on her bar routine, beating out her teammate Jordan Chiles for Team USA's second individual all-around spot by just .067.

Only two athletes from each country can compete in the individual all-around finals.

Chiles finished the competition in fourth place with a score of 56.065, while Simone Biles remains nearly untouchable with 59.566.

At the Team USA media summit in April, Lee opened up about her battle with two kidney diseases.

“My motivation started to fall,” Lee said this week at the Team USA media summit.

“I could not bend my legs the slightest, I couldn’t squeeze my fingers, my face was swollen,” Lee said, noting she retained 45 pounds in water weight. “I looked like a completely different person. It was very, very miserable.”

She said she lived with constant pain, nausea and lightheadedness.

“We have it under control now," she said. "We know what to do and the right medication to take.”

The U.S. women's gymnastics team clinched their spot in the team final after finishing in first place after the first two subdivisions with a 172.296.

Here's how the top eight teams rank heading into finals:

PLACE TEAM SCORE 1 USA 172.296 2 Italy 166.861 3 China 166.628 4 Brazil 166.499 5 Japan 162.196 6 Canada 161.563 7 Great Britain 160.830 8 Romania 159.497

Team USA will compete for the chance to medal in the team final on Tuesday, July 30, at 11:15 a.m. CT on Peacock and will re-air in primetime at 7 p.m. CT. Individual All-Around will take place on Thursday, August 1, at 11:15 a.m. CT on Peacock and will re-air in primetime at 7 p.m. CT.