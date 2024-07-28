Gymnastics

Celebrities in Paris to support Simone Biles, U.S. Women's Gymnastics

Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas a few big names in attendance to watch Simone Biles and Team USA

By Claire Filpi

Simone Biles and the Team USA Women's Gymnastics team kicked off their competition early Sunday morning, and there was no lack of star power in the building.

Here are a few of the big names who were in attendance for the competition on Sunday:

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Snoop Dog

Snoop Dog was seen on TV sitting next to Jordan Chiles' parents while sporting an Olympic jacket and a custom Simeone Biles t-shirt.

Nick Jonas, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Fans were excited to see a Nick Jonas and John Legend reunion on Sunday morning. Legend's family, including wife Chrissy Teigen, were also in attendance.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: Men's gymnastics finals, women's volleyball looks for gold repeat

Diving

What to know about the men's synchronized platform finals

Lady Gaga

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Lady Gaga posted a video on her Instagram of her cheering for Simone Biles after she finished her beam routine.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo were seen cheering on Simone Biles and Team USA after their first event

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in a USA jacket running up the stairs at the arena

Shaun White

Shaun White and his girlfriend, The Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev, were seen at both Subdivision 1 and 2

Tom Cruise

Other celebrities in attendance:

Matthew Broderick

Payton Manning

Anna Wintour

Jessica Chastain

Greta Gerwig

This article tagged under:

Gymnastics2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us