Simone Biles and the Team USA Women's Gymnastics team kicked off their competition early Sunday morning, and there was no lack of star power in the building.

Here are a few of the big names who were in attendance for the competition on Sunday:

Snoop Dog

Snoop Dog was seen on TV sitting next to Jordan Chiles' parents while sporting an Olympic jacket and a custom Simeone Biles t-shirt.

IKTR SNOOP pic.twitter.com/FlFV1whhLk — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 28, 2024

Nick Jonas, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Fans were excited to see a Nick Jonas and John Legend reunion on Sunday morning. Legend's family, including wife Chrissy Teigen, were also in attendance.

We had a Nick and John Legend reunion at the Olympics this morning yesssss 🙌 pic.twitter.com/N3xeHE41TY — zoe (@strawbszoe) July 28, 2024

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga posted a video on her Instagram of her cheering for Simone Biles after she finished her beam routine.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo were seen cheering on Simone Biles and Team USA after their first event

Simone Biles x Ariana Grande 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Vn2j9RZBwF — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 28, 2024

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in a USA jacket running up the stairs at the arena

Sarah Jessica Parker 😍 pic.twitter.com/2qKfACq7NG — Jamela Alindogan (@jamelaaisha) July 28, 2024

Shaun White

Shaun White and his girlfriend, The Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev, were seen at both Subdivision 1 and 2

Tom Cruise

ready to defy a little gravity today 🪄 https://t.co/t0FjiRl8Ef pic.twitter.com/KlKWLRb2Q3 — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2024

Other celebrities in attendance:

Matthew Broderick

Payton Manning

Anna Wintour

Jessica Chastain

Greta Gerwig