Simone Biles and the Team USA Women's Gymnastics team kicked off their competition early Sunday morning, and there was no lack of star power in the building.
Here are a few of the big names who were in attendance for the competition on Sunday:
Snoop Dog
Snoop Dog was seen on TV sitting next to Jordan Chiles' parents while sporting an Olympic jacket and a custom Simeone Biles t-shirt.
Nick Jonas, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Fans were excited to see a Nick Jonas and John Legend reunion on Sunday morning. Legend's family, including wife Chrissy Teigen, were also in attendance.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga posted a video on her Instagram of her cheering for Simone Biles after she finished her beam routine.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo were seen cheering on Simone Biles and Team USA after their first event
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was seen in a USA jacket running up the stairs at the arena
Shaun White
Shaun White and his girlfriend, The Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev, were seen at both Subdivision 1 and 2
Tom Cruise
Other celebrities in attendance:
Matthew Broderick
Payton Manning
Anna Wintour
Jessica Chastain
Greta Gerwig