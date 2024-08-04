2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics schedule Sunday: Gymnastics uneven bars, swimming wraps up and more

Suni Lee will compete for another medal on uneven bars as Bobby Finke looks to defend his 1500m freestyle title

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

Sunday's bound to be a jam-packed day at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with Suni Lee competing for another medal on uneven bars and Noah Lyles participating the first men's 100m-200m double since Usain Bolt in the Rio Games.

Swimmer Bobby Finke looks to defend his 1500m freestyle title as competition in the pool wraps up, while other U.S. swimming stars close things out in the 4x100m medleys.

Below are big events taking place Sunday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Gymnastics

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Rings Final 8:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Uneven Bars Final 8:40 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Vault Final 9:24 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Swimming

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 50m Freestyle Final 11:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 1500m Freestyle Final 11:37 a.m.
Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final 12:10 p.m.
Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final 12:32 p.m.
Team USA got 18 medals in total across all events, surpassing the previous single-day record of 13.
Track and Field

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 200m Heats3:55 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 110m Hurdles Heats4:50 a.m.
Women's 400m Hurdles Heats5:35 a.m.
Women's High Jump Final 12:45 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Hammer Throw Final 1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 100m Final 2:50 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Tennis

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match:
Djokovic (SRB) vs. Alcaraz (ESP) 		7:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
W Doubles Gold: Errani/Paolini (ITA)
vs. Andreeva/Shnaider (AIN) 		11 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Golf

Coverage begins at 2 a.m. on NBC Golf.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Final Round, Part 1 2:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Final Round, Part 2 6:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Basketball

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Group: Germany vs. USA 10:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

