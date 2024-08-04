2024 Olympics schedule Sunday: Gymnastics uneven bars, swimming wraps up and more

Sunday's bound to be a jam-packed day at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with Suni Lee competing for another medal on uneven bars and Noah Lyles participating the first men's 100m-200m double since Usain Bolt in the Rio Games.
Swimmer Bobby Finke looks to defend his 1500m freestyle title as competition in the pool wraps up, while other U.S. swimming stars close things out in the 4x100m medleys.
Below are big events taking place Sunday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.
Gymnastics
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Rings Final
|8:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Uneven Bars Final
|8:40 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Vault Final
|9:24 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Swimming
Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's 50m Freestyle Final
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 1500m Freestyle Final
|11:37 a.m.
|Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final
|12:10 p.m.
|Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final
|12:32 p.m.
Track and Field
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's 200m Heats
|3:55 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 110m Hurdles Heats
|4:50 a.m.
|Women's 400m Hurdles Heats
|5:35 a.m.
|Women's High Jump Final
|12:45 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Hammer Throw Final
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 100m Final
|2:50 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Tennis
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Singles Gold Medal Match:
Djokovic (SRB) vs. Alcaraz (ESP)
|7:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|W Doubles Gold: Errani/Paolini (ITA)
vs. Andreeva/Shnaider (AIN)
|11 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Golf
Coverage begins at 2 a.m. on NBC Golf.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Final Round, Part 1
|2:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Final Round, Part 2
|6:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Basketball
Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Group: Germany vs. USA
|10:15 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock