2024 Olympics schedule Sunday: Gymnastics uneven bars, swimming wraps up and more

Sunday's bound to be a jam-packed day at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with Suni Lee competing for another medal on uneven bars and Noah Lyles participating the first men's 100m-200m double since Usain Bolt in the Rio Games.

Swimmer Bobby Finke looks to defend his 1500m freestyle title as competition in the pool wraps up, while other U.S. swimming stars close things out in the 4x100m medleys.

Below are big events taking place Sunday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Gymnastics

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Rings Final 8:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Uneven Bars Final 8:40 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Vault Final 9:24 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Swimming

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 50m Freestyle Final 11:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 1500m Freestyle Final 11:37 a.m. Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final 12:10 p.m. Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final 12:32 p.m.

Team USA got 18 medals in total across all events, surpassing the previous single-day record of 13.

Track and Field

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 200m Heats 3:55 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 110m Hurdles Heats 4:50 a.m. Women's 400m Hurdles Heats 5:35 a.m. Women's High Jump Final 12:45 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Hammer Throw Final 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 100m Final 2:50 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Tennis

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Singles Gold Medal Match:

Djokovic (SRB) vs. Alcaraz (ESP) 7:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock W Doubles Gold: Errani/Paolini (ITA)

vs. Andreeva/Shnaider (AIN) 11 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Golf

Coverage begins at 2 a.m. on NBC Golf.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Final Round, Part 1 2:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Final Round, Part 2 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Basketball

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on USA.