NBC Sports Chicago’s extensive coverage of the 2023 NHL Draft continues Friday at 5 p.m.

Hosted by Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios, the “Blackhawks Class of ‘23” special will air the team’s live press conference from Fifth Third Arena as the Blackhawks officially introduce Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore and the rest of the 2023 Draft Class.

Fans will hear from coaches, front office executives and the new draft picks, including first-overall selection Connor Bedard, followed by in-depth analysis from Boyle and Chelios.

The show will be available on NBC Sports Chicago, but it will also be available on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, as well as platforms like Peacock, Samsung V Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV.

Information on how to find those streaming channels can be found here.

The show can also be viewed on the NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Chicago websites and mobile apps.

More content, including podcasts, can also be found on the station’s websites.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.