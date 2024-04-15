Tracking every pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink go 1-2

The 2024 WNBA Draft began without any drama.
The Indiana Fever selected Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall in Monday's draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
Clark comes to the WNBA following a legendary college career where she took the Hawkeyes to consecutive NCAA championship games and set all kinds of records, most notably the all-time Division I scoring record among both men and women.
And while Clark is certainly the crown jewel of this year's class, she's far from the only big name making the move from the college to the pros. South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Tennessee's Rickea Johnson are also expected to hear their names called early as well.
But where exactly will each of them end up? With the draft underway, stay updated with the picks as they happen here:
How long is the WNBA draft?
The WNBA draft is three rounds long.
How many picks are in the WNBA draft?
There are 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 players will be drafted.
What is the WNBA draft order?
Here's an updated look at the draft results so far:
First round
1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa
2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, F, Stanford
3. Chicago Sky
4. Los Angeles Sparks
5. Dallas Wings
6. Washington Mystics
7. Chicago Sky
8. Minnesota Lynx
9. Dallas Wings
10. Connecticut Sun
11. New York Liberty
12. Atlanta Dream
Second round
13. Chicago Sky
14. Seattle Storm
15. Indiana Fever
16. Las Vegas Aces
17. New York Liberty
18. Las Vegas Aces
19. Connecticut Sun
20. Atlanta Dream
21. Washington Mystics
22. Connecticut Sun
23. New York Liberty
24. Las Vegas Aces
Third round
25. Phoenix Mercury
26. Seattle Storm
27. Indiana Fever
28. Los Angeles Sparks
29. Phoenix Mercury
30. Washington Mystics
31. Minnesota Lynx
32. Atlanta Dream
33. Dallas Wings
34. Connecticut Sun
35. New York Liberty
36. Las Vegas Aces