Tracking every pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink go 1-2

The 2024 WNBA Draft began without any drama.

The Indiana Fever selected Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall in Monday's draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Clark comes to the WNBA following a legendary college career where she took the Hawkeyes to consecutive NCAA championship games and set all kinds of records, most notably the all-time Division I scoring record among both men and women.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

And while Clark is certainly the crown jewel of this year's class, she's far from the only big name making the move from the college to the pros. South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Tennessee's Rickea Johnson are also expected to hear their names called early as well.

But where exactly will each of them end up? With the draft underway, stay updated with the picks as they happen here:

How long is the WNBA draft?

The WNBA draft is three rounds long.

How many picks are in the WNBA draft?

There are 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 players will be drafted.

What is the WNBA draft order?

Here's an updated look at the draft results so far:

First round

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, F, Stanford

3. Chicago Sky

4. Los Angeles Sparks

5. Dallas Wings

6. Washington Mystics

7. Chicago Sky

8. Minnesota Lynx

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12. Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark left a lasting legacy on women's college basketball, but as she enters the WNBA, how will she transition and make an impact at the next level? Khristina Williams, founder of "Girls Talk Sports TV ," and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham weigh in.

Second round

13. Chicago Sky

14. Seattle Storm

15. Indiana Fever

16. Las Vegas Aces

17. New York Liberty

18. Las Vegas Aces

19. Connecticut Sun

20. Atlanta Dream

21. Washington Mystics

22. Connecticut Sun

23. New York Liberty

24. Las Vegas Aces

Third round

25. Phoenix Mercury

26. Seattle Storm

27. Indiana Fever

28. Los Angeles Sparks

29. Phoenix Mercury

30. Washington Mystics

31. Minnesota Lynx

32. Atlanta Dream

33. Dallas Wings

34. Connecticut Sun

35. New York Liberty

36. Las Vegas Aces