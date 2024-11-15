Yet another celebrity slap saga is unfolding, this time with Iron Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul, but what started it all?

Sure, Tyson and Paul are slated to battle it out in the ring Friday, but the latest incident happened the day before the match was set to begin as Tyson slapped Paul across the face during their weigh-in on Thursday.

The moment was all caught on video, but was it just pre-fight hype or was there something more?

Video footage of the moment showed Paul crawling up to Tyson before he appears to step on Tyson's foot. Then came the slap.

The two were separated as Paul tapped his own face egging Tyson on.

"I didn't even feel it," Paul said afterwards. "He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was the cutest slap, buddy. But tomorrow you're getting knocked the f--- out."

Paul later posted on X called it a "pinch me moment."

"I got slapped by Mike Tyson," he wrote before asking "is this my chris rock moment" in reference to Will Smith slapping Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards.

So why did Tyson slap Paul?

Tyson's longtime friend, Tom Patti, who used to train with Tyson and was in town for the fight, told USA TODAY Sports Tyson told him the slap was in reaction to Paul stepping on his foot.

“My personal opinion (is) Jake shows enough disrespect that he starts crawling up to Mike and then pouncing in front of him … like some sort of lurching animal. Mike put him in his place,’’ Patti said.

The highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson, a boxing legend in his late 50s who hasn't fought professionally in nearly two decades, and Paul, a YouTube star who launched his fighting career just a few years ago, is set to finally take place Friday.

Here's what to know about the match and how to watch it:

What time is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

The Paul-Tyson bout is slated for Friday, Nov. 15. The fight is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Where is the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight?

The match takes place at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

The Tyson-Paul bout will air on Netflix.

While this isn't the more common, and more expensive, pay-per-view format followed by most major boxing events, it does require a Netflix subscription.

How long will the fight be, and how many rounds?

While Tyson vs. Paul has been sanctioned as a professional match, it's scheduled for eight rounds lasting two minutes each rather than the typical three minutes each.

The heavyweight fight will feature 14-ounce gloves, which are unusually heavy.

Why was the fight rescheduled?

The initial postponement happened after Tyson, 58, fell ill on a flight. Tyson’s camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” Tyson said in a statement when the match was first postponed. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Paul, 27, said he "fully" supported the postponement "so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night."

“My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish," Paul said in a statement at the time.

What to know about Mike Tyson

Here are five things to know about legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

When was Mike Tyson's last fight?

Tyson's last competitive fight was in June 2005, a sixth-round loss via TKO to Kevin McBride. But he most recently faced Roy Jones Jr. in a November 2020 exhibition match that ended in a draw.

What is Mike Tyson's boxing record?

Tyson boasts a career record of 50-6 with 44 victories via knockout.

How much does Tyson weigh?

Tyson weighed in at 220.4 pounds for his most recent bout, though that was back in 2020. His weight for Friday's fight will be revealed at weigh-in on Thursday.

Since it's a heavyweight match, there isn't a maximum weight the fighters need to make.

What to know about Jake Paul

Here are five things to know about Vine star turned YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

When was Jake Paul's last fight?

Paul, a Cleveland-area native, is just a few months removed from his most recent fight, defeating former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry via a sixth-round TKO in July.

Paul, who's past opponents have ranged from ex-NBA player Nate Robinson to fighters like Nate Diaz and Tommy Fury, will take on the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the three-belt era in the 12th pro match of his career.

Here's a full look at Paul's 11 previous bouts:

Win vs. Mike Perry, sixth-round TKO (July 2024)

Win vs. Ryan Bourland, first-round TKO (March 2024)

Win vs. Andre August, first-round KO (December 2023)

Win vs. Nate Diaz, 10-round UD (August 2023)

Loss vs. Tommy Fury, eight-round SD (February 2023)

Win vs. Anderson Silva, eight-round UD (October 2022)

Win vs. Tyron Woodley, sixth-round KO (December 2021)

Win vs. Tyron Woodley, eight-round SD (August 2021)

Win vs. Ben Askren, first-round TKO (April 2021)

Win vs. Nate Robinson, second-round KO (November 2020)

Win vs. Ali Eson Gib, first-round TKO (January 2020)

What is Jake Paul's boxing record?

Paul sports a career record of 10-1 with seven knockouts. He has won four straight fights since suffering his first-career loss in February 2023 -- a split-decision defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.

How much does Jake Paul weigh?

Paul told the Hollywood Reporter last month that he weighed 216 pounds and expected to be 220 by the time of the fight.

Paul is listed at 6-foot-1 with a 76-inch reach, per ESPN.