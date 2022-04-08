The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from all events, including the Oscars, for a decade after the award-winning actor got onstage during the 94th Academy Awards last month and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement announcing their decision, the Board of Governors also apologized for their handling of the situation.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the statement read. "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Smith, who slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, already resigned from the group behind the Academy Awards — a move that prevented the motion picture academy from suspending or expelling him.

As part of its decision, the board accepted Smith's resignation and said it will not permit Smith to attend any Academy events in person or virtually for a period of 10 years beginning April 8.

The decision came during a meeting to decide the consequences Smith would suffer for slapping presenter Rock after the comedian told a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the live telecast of the ceremony on March 27.

The academy's standards of conduct expressly forbid members from participating in “intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying.”

During the Oscars telecast, comedian Rock made a joke onstage regarding Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The "Red Table Talk" host has been candid about her struggle with alopecia and hair loss in recent years.

Seated beside his wife in the audience, Smith at first appeared to laugh at the joke, but soon rose and approached the stage, where he slapped Rock across the face. Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock to "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth."

Less than an hour later, Smith received the award for best actor for his performance in "King Richard."

In his resignation letter to the academy days later, the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star said that he was “heartbroken" over the incident and "will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

Smith added that he would like to “put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."