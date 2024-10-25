Sports

What time does the World Series start? Full game schedule, TV channel and more

Game 1 between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off Friday night

By NBC Staff

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: World Series 2024 signage is seen in the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The 2024 World Series kicks off Friday night as the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball's biggest matchup of the season.

The game marks the the Dodgers' first World Series appearance since 2020 and the Yankees' first shot at the coveted championship since 2009.

Here's what to know about the series:

What time is Game 1 of the 2024 World Series?

Game 1 of the Yankees-Dodgers World Series will begin on Oct. 25 at 7:08 p.m. CT. The series continues through at least Game 4 on Oct. 29, with a potential Game 7 set for the start of November.

What is the full World Series schedule?

The full game-by-game schedule for the 2024 World Series is:

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25, 7:08 p.m. CT
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:08 p.m. CT
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28, 7:08 p.m. CT
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7:08 p.m. CT
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7:08 p.m. CT (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1, 708 p.m. CT (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:08 p.m. CT (*if necessary)

What channel is the World Series on?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Where will the World Series games be played?

The team with the best regular season record gets home field advantage in the World Series, meaning they get Games 1 and 2 at home, along with a potential Games 6 and 7. The other team gets Games 3 and 4, and a possible Game 5, at home.

Because the Dodgers had a better regular season record than the Yankees, Games 1, 2 and possibly 6 and 7 will be at Dodger Stadium, while Games 3 and 4 and a potential Game 5 will be at Yankee Stadium.

  • Game 1: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

