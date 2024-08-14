What happened with the ‘Hard Knocks' slip-up? The streaming delay explained

Bears fans were eager to watch the second episode of the highly-anticipated "Hard Knocks" television show Tuesday evening on HBO and Max.

And while on cable the episode streamed at 8 p.m. (CT) --- the time it's supposed to air live on HBO and become available for streaming on Max --- the episode wasn't yet uploaded to the streaming service, sending Bears fans into a frenzy on social media.

Around 20 minutes after the episode was supposed to be available, Max provided an update.

There is a delay for tonight's episode of #HardKnocks: Training Camp with the @ChicagoBears on Max. The episode will be available soon. — Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) August 14, 2024

Eventually, after an hour and 15 minutes of waiting, the episode was finally placed on Max around 9:15 p.m., available for fans to stream. This was after the episode had aired in its entirety on HBO's cable channel.

Ladies and gentlemen… #HardKnocks is LIVE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 14, 2024

It didn't reach the streaming service without sending fans into a panic first.

WHY ISNT MY HBO SHOWING HARD KNOCKS pic.twitter.com/8g3nGqlCl9 — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) August 14, 2024

Anyone else with HBO Max unable to stream Hard Knocks? — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 14, 2024

