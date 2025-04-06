When is the NFL Draft: How to watch, who's picking No. 1, and more

We’re just weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, with intrigue surrounding the top of the draft order and a surprising amount of calm within the first round.

Every team still owns their first-round picks in this year’s draft, and as we head toward the end of the month, the Tennessee Titans are hoping to make a selection that will change the trajectory of their franchise.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming draft.

When is the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24 and continue through Saturday, April 26.

The draft, being held in Green Bay for the first time ever, will be held in the area around Lambeau Field, home of the Packers.

Where can you watch the 2025 NFL Draft

The draft will air on multiple platforms, including NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN 2, according to the league. Coverage of the first round begins at 7 p.m. Central time.

The second and third rounds will also air on those networks on Friday at 6 p.m. Central, and the final four rounds will air on Saturday, April 26 beginning at 11 a.m. Central time.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.

Who owns the No. 1 pick in the draft?

This year’s No. 1 pick belongs to the Tennessee Titans, who finished the season with a 3-14 record.

This year marks the third time the Titans have held the No. 1 pick in the draft. They made the top selection in 1973 when the picked defensive end John Matuszak, and in 1978 they picked running back Earl Campbell after making a trade with the Buccaneers.

The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars round out the top five selections.

Can I get tickets to the draft?

The NFL has set up a registration page for fans to acquire free tickets to the draft, and you can sign up here.

What makes this year’s draft so unique?

As of April 6, just weeks before the NFL Draft, not a single pick in the first round of the draft has changed hands.

In fact, the highest pick that has changed hands is No. 39, which is held by the Chicago Bears after the 2023 trade that sent the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a slew of picks, including the selection the Bears used to grab Caleb Williams in 2024.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this marks the closest point to the draft in which no first-round picks have changed hands since 1993, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Joe Montana just five days before the draft.

Which team has the most picks in the draft?

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each have 11 picks in this year’s draft, with both teams racking up four compensatory selections.

The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks all have 10 points apiece.