Tokyo Updates: USA Looks for First Medal, Biles and Skateboarding to Debut

The United States is still looking for its first medal as skateboarding makes its Olympic debut and Simone Biles starts her quest for more Olympic gold.

Stay up-to-date on how the competition unfolds on Day 2 in Tokyo, and tune in to NBC's primetime coverage of the Games:

Team USA Still Waiting for First Medal of Tokyo Games

Despite a few close losses, Team USA finished Day 1 of Olympic competition in Tokyo with no medals … for the first time since 1972.

After winning the first gold medal of the Games, China currently leads the way in the medal count with two golds and a bronze. Host country Japan secured its first gold in judo and also added a silver, while Italy also has a gold and silver under its belt.

As we head into a busy Day 2, the United States has plenty of time to make up for its slow start soon.

Skateboarding Set to Make Olympic Debut

Next up on the list of new Olympic events debuting in Tokyo: skateboarding.

The men's competition heats begin at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, and finals are set for 11:30 p.m. ET.

Team USA has a real chance to medal in skateboarding. Nyjah Huston, a 16-time X Games winner and six-time world skateboarding champion, will hope to add Olympic medalist to his impressive resume.

Simone Biles Will Start Tokyo Competition on Quest to Break Some Records

The time has come for the GOAT to make her Tokyo debut. Simone Biles will take center stage as the women's gymnastics competition kicks off with the qualifying round.

Biles will enter the competition early Sunday morning on a quest to add some records to her spectacular list of accomplishments.

And there are plenty of records for Biles to break: most gold medals by a U.S. woman (topping the eight held by American swimmer Jenny Thompson), the record for individual gold in gymnastics (topping Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska) and she could tie Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for most gold medals for a female athlete with nine.

Check back in later for more coverage of Day 2 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.