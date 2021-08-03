Team USA's Anderson, Twichell Finish 6-7 in Women's 10km; Brazil's Cunha Wins Gold

The United States was unable to medal in the women's marathon swim on Tuesday night.

Team USA's Haley Anderson placed sixth in the 10km open water swim with a time of 1:59:36.9. The two-time medal winner was the first American woman to medal in the event after claiming silver at the 2012 London Games.

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won gold, posting a time of 1:59:30.8.

Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands pulled ahead in the final lap to claim silver with a time of 1:59:31.7.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Van Rouwendaal was the gold medal winner at the 2016 Rio Games. Australia's Kareena Lee wins bronze.

Ashley Twichell placed seventh behind Anderson, posting a time of 1:59:37.9 in her Olympic debut.