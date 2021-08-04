Tokyo Olympics

Grant Holloway Nabs Silver in Men's 110-Meter Hurdles

In his first Olympic Games, Grant Holloway took home the silver in a thrilling men's 110-meter hurdles final

By Joseph Michalitsianos

Grant Holloway of Team USA finished second in the men’s 110-meter hurdles in a race that saw Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment stun the world champion.

Hansle won the race with a time of 13.04, and Holloway finished in 13:09. Ronald Levy of Jamaica took home the bronze and American Devon Allen came 4th.

Holloway, the overwhelming favorite, led the race for 9 out of the 10 hurdles, but faded as Hansle finished strong and added an Olympic gold to his collection. Hansle also won a bronze medal in the 2012 London games.

The 23-year-old Holloway turned professional in 2019 and went on to win the World Championship that year in Doha, Qatar. Before that, Holloway turned down opportunities to play Division 1 football and joined the track and field team at the University of Florida.

