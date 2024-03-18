US Soccer kits for 2024 Paris Olympics revealed

New year, new drip.

US Soccer on Monday dropped two new kits its teams -- USMNT, USWNT and extended national and youth squads -- will wear throughout 2024, including at the Paris Olympics.

The home kit is predominantly white with a blue and red two-piece collar and cuff. The away kit is blue, white and red, with blue being the primary color and a white diagonal, distorted sash coming before the red.

The United States men's and women's national teams have dropped their jerseys for 2024. 🔥



📸 @USMNT & @USWNT pic.twitter.com/DT812FCmjV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 18, 2024

The jerseys will debut with the USMNT on Thursday, March 21 when it faces Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The USWNT will first wear the kit on April 6 when it meets Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.

Fans will be able to purchase the kits beginning on March 21. Nike will also launch a 2024 USA collection on the same day.

