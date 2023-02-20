Russell Westbrook

Report: Russell Westbrook to Sign With Clippers

Nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers

By Julia Elbaba

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Clippers

All-Star guard Russell Westbrook is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN.

Less than two weeks after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz, the 34-year-old will return to the City of Angels -- this time with the Clippers

The move will become official once Westbrook finalizes his buyout with the Jazz, according to his agent.

The former NBA MVP will join several of his former teammates as the expected lead guard, playing alongside Eric Gordon, Paul George and Robert Covington.

Westbrook had recent conversations with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat but to ultimately play for a championship team and return to Los Angeles played a big role in his decision, according to sources.

Part of a three-team deal, the Lakers traded Westbrook and a 2023 first-round pick to the Jazz on Wednesday. In 52 contests with the Lakers this season, he has averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

