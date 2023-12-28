Connor Bedard

Watch: Fan in tears after Connor Bedard overtime winner

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connor Bedard had the United Center rocking Wednesday after lifting the Blackhawks to a 2-1 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

After getting the puck in the defensive zone, the Blackhawks' rookie booked it down center ice before releasing an absolute laser from about 40-feet out to beat Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the game-winner. It was his second goal of the night.

The crowd went ballistic as Bedard celebrated his first-career overtime goal with an epic "it's over" gesture.

One fan, though, let the emotion of the moment take over. The broadcast panned to a woman in tears as she celebrated the Blackhawks' electrifying win.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It was a funny, wholesome moment that perfectly encapsulated what one sweet moment of glory can mean to a Chicago sports fan these days.

It was also a historic moment for Bedard, who became the third-youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime winner.

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider 3 hours ago

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Chicago ‘feels like home now'

Hawks Insider 3 hours ago

10 observations: Connor Bedard scores first NHL overtime goal in Blackhawks' win over Jets

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Connor Bedard
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us