Podcast: Reacting to Blackhawks landing No. 2 pick in 2024 and interview with GM Kyle Davidson

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis react to the 2024 NHL Draft lottery results, which revealed that the Blackhawks will hold the No. 2 overall pick. Who could Chicago take in that spot? The guys discuss. Plus, an interview with GM Kyle Davidson, who talks about landing the No. 2 overall pick, the contract extensions of Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic, and how the rebuild is taking shape.

