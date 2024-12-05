Read: Blackhawks GM, president make statements on Luke Richardson firing

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Luke Richardson in the midst of another disappointing season, sparking intense reaction around the area.

Richardson’s team has the worst record in the NHL this season, and the organization has decided to make a significant change heading into a key stretch of games.

General manager Kyle Davidson released the following statement:

“Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community. As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward.”

Team Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz also issued a statement:

“On behalf of the entire Blackhawks organization, I’d like to thank Luke for his dedication over the past three seasons. I fully support Kyle’s decision in making this change as he continues to do what is needed to move our team forward. I have the utmost confidence in him and the rest of our Hockey Operations team as they begin their search for the next head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.”

The Blackhawks have named Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen as their interim head coach after the firing of Richardson. Sorensen has been with the organization since the 2013-14 season, with a record of 117-89-16-7 with the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate.

Richardson was fired during his third season with the Blackhawks, with a record of 57-118-15 in 190 games with the team.

The Blackhawks have lost eight of their last 10 games, and have the worst record in the NHL, with just 18 points in 26 games this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Blackhawks have not made the postseason in the last four seasons, and have only made it once in the last seven seasons.

The team will next take the ice on Saturday when they face the conference-leading Winnipeg Jets at the United Center, with puck drop set for 3 p.m.