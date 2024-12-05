Luke Richardson fired by Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Luke Richardson amid another disappointing season.

According to Daily Faceoff Insider Frank Seravalli, the Blackhawks reached the decision on Thursday afternoon, and the team reported it a short time later.

The Blackhawks have appointed Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen as their interim head coach.

“Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community,” General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward.”

Richardson, hired before the start of the 2022-23 season, posted a 57-118-15 record during his time with the Blackhawks. The team is off to another rough start this season, with an 8-16-2 record in 26 games.

The team has lost eight of their last 10 games and lost their fourth straight game on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins.

We will update this story with details as they become available.