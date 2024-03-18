Hawks Insider

Podcast: Lukas Reichel is back, and Blackhawks fans continue to pack United Center

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about an electric Sunday night at the United Center after the Blackhawks scored three third-period goals in a span of 1:23 against the San Jose Sharks. They also evaluate Lukas Reichel's performance in his first game back after a month-long stint with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, talk about Tyler Johnson sticking up for Connor Bedard, and more.

