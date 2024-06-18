On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis answer your mailbag questions. Will the Blackhawks trade up from No. 18 overall? With rumors about Jake Guentzel and Martin Necas, which offseason additions could the Blackhawks make this summer? Why aren't the Blackhawks considering bringing back Patrick Kane? What's the latest on Jonathan Toews' potential return to hockey? Early predictions for training-camp standouts? How many points would be considered a successful season in 2024-25? When will the Blackhawks' rebuild be complete? And a decade from now, what will we look at as the turning point of the Blackhawks' franchise in the new era?

