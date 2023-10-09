How to watch Blackhawks on NBC Sports Chicago in 2023-24 season

Blackhawks hockey is back, and there’s a new star in town.

Connor Bedard is getting ready to take over Chicago. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is one of the most coveted NHL prospects in recent years and has a chance to usher in a new era for the franchise.

The 2023-24 NHL season will be a long road for the Blackhawks, and we’ll have the action right here on NBC Sports Chicago.

Here is how you can tune into Bedard and the Blackhawks this year:

How to watch Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago

All local Blackhawks games will air on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago Plus during the 2023-24 NHL season.

You can check out the Blackhawks’ full schedule here.

How to stream Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans can stream local Blackhawks games on NBC.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks broadcast team

Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Darren Pang (analyst) will call Blackhawks games for NBC Sports Chicago this season. Caley Chelios (analyst) will also be on NBC Sports Chicago telecasts throughout the year.

NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks Pregame and Postgame Live

Pat Boyle will host Blackhawks Pregame and Postgame Live. The shows will feature a rotating roster of experts and analysts, including Caley Chelios, Chris Chelios, Tony Granato, Denis Savard and John Scott.

Blackhawks Pregame Live will begin a half hour before every Blackhawks game broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago this season. Blackhawks Postgame Live will begin right after the final horn sounds.