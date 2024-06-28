Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

LAS VEGAS — The wait is over: With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have selected two-way defenseman Artyom Levshunov.

"Finally, I’m drafted," Levshunov said. "I was waiting for this 18 years. Finally somewhere. Not somewhere — in Chicago! Feels real now. Now it feels like a dream came true. Now it feels real."

The Blackhawks heavily scouted Levshunov this season and their love for him grew over time. Levshunov knew the organization liked him but he wasn't sure what they were thinking when it came to the second overall pick.

Until now.

"I was thinking about them because we had good conversation with them during the season and at the combine," Levshunov said. "They came to Buffalo and our agency camp they came to talk with me, we went for lunch. There were a lot of teams, we talked with everyone. But I’m happy that Chicago picked me and I’m happy to be part of the Blackhawks."

Fittingly, Connor Bedard was introduced on stage at The Sphere and announced Levshunov as the selection. Bedard is the franchise cornerstone, and now the Blackhawks have a potential No. 1 defenseman to go with him.

"It’ll be cool," Levshunov said of Bedard. "An unreal player. He was drafted first overall last year. He’s such a good guy. It’ll be fun to play with him."

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in his pre-draft media availability on Thursday that there was "tons" of "really healthy and productive" internal debate over which direction to go. While he didn't say it publicly, the discussion all along was believed to be between Levshunov and offensive playmaking forward Ivan Demidov, and the former won out.

Levshunov, 18, turned in a sensational freshman campaign at Michigan State, where he compiled 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. The season prior, he ranked third among all USHL defensemen with 13 goals and fifth with 42 points in 62 games for the Green Bay Gamblers.

Levshunov is listed at 6-foot-1.75 inches and 205 pounds and projects to be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. He carries a right-handed shot, too, which makes his package even more attractive.

Off the ice, Levshunov is quickly going to endear himself to Blackhawks fans. The Belarus native has a unique personality and will likely be a locker-room favorite.

Levshunov instantly becomes the top prospect in Chicago's system and headlines the potential new core on the back end that includes Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic.

"When I woke up just all day I was thinking about the draft, where I will be," Levshunov said. "It was actually a pretty simple day for me. I mean, not pretty simple. It was a special day for me but just, yeah, I came to the draft and was drafted. That’s it. Life goes on, right? World goes on. I’m so excited again to be part of it."

