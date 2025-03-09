Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks top prospect Artyom Levshunov recalled, could make NHL debut soon

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Artyom Levshunov walks to the team draft table after being selected second overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Artyom Levshunov was recalled by Chicago on Sunday, putting the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft on the brink of his Blackhawks debut.

Levshunov, a 19-year-old defenseman, has five goals and 17 assists in 50 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League. He missed the start of the season because of a fractured right foot.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The last-place Blackhawks are at Colorado on Monday night. They visit San Jose on Thursday night before closing out a four-game trip at Vancouver on Saturday night.

Levshunov, a Belarus native, had nine goals and 26 assists in his only season at Michigan State. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

He signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in July. The three-year deal carries a $975,000 cap hit.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Blackhawks
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us