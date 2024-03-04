Blackhawks' odds of winning NHL Draft Lottery, and what happens if they do

The Chicago Blackhawks won the jackpot when they received the top pick in the NHL Draft Lottery last season, but could they be poised to do it for the second consecutive year?

By virtue of a six-game losing streak, the Blackhawks enter Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche with a record of 15-41-5, the worst record in the NHL.

They are currently one point “ahead” of the San Jose Sharks for that spot, and have played one more game than the Sharks have, giving them an edge in the battle for the best draft positioning in 2024.

For those who aren’t familiar with the NHL’s draft rules, established for the 2022 lottery, the team with the worst record in the league is guaranteed a pick in the top-three, as the lottery determines the No. 1 and No. 2 selections.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

If the Blackhawks were to finish with the league’s worst record, they would have a 25.5% chance of earning the top pick in the draft. They would also have an 18.8% chance of getting the second pick, and a 55.7% chance of picking third.

A total of 11 teams have a chance at the No. 1 pick, with 12 teams having a chance at the No. 2 pick, according to league rules.

For the Blackhawks, there is a catch should they win the lottery and get the top pick for the second year in a row. Under the revised system, a team cannot win the top pick more than twice in a five-year span, meaning the Blackhawks would be ineligible to win it again until 2028.

If Chicago were to win the lottery, Macklin Celebrini is widely considered to be the top player in this year’s draft. He had 46 goals and 40 assists with the USHL’s Chicago Steel last season, and has 26 goals and 22 assists for Boston University this season.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.