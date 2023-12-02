Blackhawks assign Wyatt Kaiser, Isaak Phillips to Rockford and recall Louis Crevier

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Saturday morning.

In addition, the Blackhawks recalled defenseman Louis Crevier and activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi from injured reserve.

Kaiser, 21, has four assists and is averaging 16:34 of ice time in 21 games with the Blackhawks this season. He was a training-camp and preseason standout but has had a difficult time of late, so it's no surprise the Blackhawks are sending him to Rockford for a reset.

Phillips, 22, filled in nicely for Tinordi, who had been out out the lineup since Nov. 9 with an oblique injury. Phillips registered three assists in eight games over that span and mostly played with Kaiser on the third pairings.

To make room for Kaiser and Phillips in Rockford, the Blackhawks are rewarding Crevier with a call-up. The 22-year-old 6-foot-8 defenseman ranks second among all IceHogs blue liners this season with five assists in 16 games.

