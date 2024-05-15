Hawks Insider

Podcast: Debating who Blackhawks should take at No. 2 overall in 2024 NHL Draft

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBCSCH

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Connor Bedard's hot start at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship and debate who the Blackhawks should take with the No. 2 overall pick between Ivan Demidov and Artyom Levshunov. Should positional need come into play? Plus, Charlie and James address the latest allegations against the Blackhawks, who are being sued by a former employee for breach of contract, fraud and sexual harassment.

