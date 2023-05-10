‘NHL 23' Simulates Connor Bedard's Career, Sees Him Winning Three Stanley Cups

'NHL 23' simulation sees Hall of Fame career for Connor Bedard originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Chicago Blackhawks securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, all eyes are on elite prospect Connor Bedard.

The 17-year-old center is projected to be picked first overall in the draft after a remarkable career with the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats.

EA Sports sees Bedard tearing it up once he makes it to the NHL. The company used "NHL 23" to simulate Bedard's career and saw him play 1,455 games, score 739 goals and dish out 1,145 assists. The video game has Bedard earning three Stanley Cup trophies throughout his career and taking home other prestigious accolades in the league.

Connor Bedard's full career stats and awards simulated in #NHL23 🔮 pic.twitter.com/XmyWMYhJfC — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) May 10, 2023

According to reports, the Blackhawks sold $1.9 million in season tickets within the first hour of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Blackhawks are currently slated to have 11 picks: two 1sts, four 2nds, two 3rds, one 4th, one 5th and one 7th.