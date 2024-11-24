Bears Roster

Vikings vs. Bears Inactives: Allen, Swift both set to play for Chicago

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: D’Andre Swift #4 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball against Ernest Jones IV #53 of the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears went into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings hoping to have two of their most important offensive playmakers on the field, and they will indeed have both players in uniform.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D’Andre Swift, both of whom were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, were not listed among the Bears’ inactive players, meaning they will suit up against the Vikings.

Offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, who was also listed as questionable with a calf injury, will not play for the Bears, robbing them of more depth on their line.

Ryan Bates was already ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion, as was defensive back Elijah Hicks, who suffered an ankle injury against the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Tyler Scott, defensive back Ameer Speed and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson are also inactive against Minnesota.

Kickoff is set for noon, and the game will air on Fox.

