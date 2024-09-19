Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair fined for punching Bears' Roschon Johnson: Report

The NFL has fined Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair about $11,000 for punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson on the sidelines during Sunday's Bears-Texans game, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson.

Johnson played in just 15 special teams snaps against the Texans, begging the question of how Al-Shaair targeted him in the first place. Officials at the game did not call this incident for a penalty.

Here's a video of the punch on Johnson.

Azeez Al-Shaair punches Roschon Johnson who wasn't even in the game pic.twitter.com/s7rM7qzHJv — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 16, 2024

Johnson's absence in the Bears' offense has some fans scratching their heads. The second-year rookie is a draft product of the current regime, as he was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He's still ramping up his workload. The Bears also value him on special teams. But it remains to be seen how involved he will become in the Bears' 2024 plan.

"I think a lot of it comes back to the ramp up and getting going there," Waldron said Thursday at Halas Hall about Johnson's lack of snaps. "Knowing that he's a great player there for [Richard Hightower] on special teams there, gets a chance to play there. And then just the way the reps play out each game will be dependent on us getting enough snaps -- you know, us getting enough snaps, if we're able to run the ball more, get some more runs called, more opportunities will present themselves for the different backs in the backfield."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.