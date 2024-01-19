T.J. Edwards got radio silence in Philadelphia before signing with Bears: reports

T.J. Edwards is the type of free agent signing Ryan Poles will point to if he's ever up for the NFL's Executive of the Year award.

That's why it's so puzzling why the Eagles never talked to him about a contract extension when he was a free agent last offseason, according to a report from Clay Harbor. It goes without being said, from the report, the Eagles didn't offer him a contract.

Per a source Howie never even offered T.J. Edwards a contract when he wanted to stay in Philly.



No extension talk no contract when he was a free agent. Definitely came back to bite them. #Eagles #PhiladelphiaEagles — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 19, 2024

Subsequently, the Bears signed Edwards to --- what now looks like --- an extreme discount in the form of a three-year contract worth $19 million. Why is that a discount? Let's look at the numbers he posted from this past season.

Edwards, who played four years in Philadelphia before joining the Bears, played all 17 games this past season. He grabbed three interceptions, defended seven passes, forced one fumble, recovered two fumbles, notched 2.5 sacks and posted 155 tackles (t-8th in the NFL).

Edwards was originally an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft. The Eagles signed him following the draft, and in his first season, he played all 16 games, starting four of them. He built himself up to an elite-level linebacker, recording 130 and 159 tackles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, respectively.

Oddly, the Eagles opted not to discuss a future with him in Philadelphia, sending him to free agency. Poles signed Edwards right out of the gates in free agency, bringing him to his hometown team. (Edwards grew up in Lake Villa, Ill.)

Now, Edwards joins a Bears defense that climbed the ranks in the final few weeks of the season. The Eagles, on the other hand, just exited the playoffs unexpectedly in the first round. The futures of head coach Nick Sirianni, Fletcher Cox and --- maybe --- A.J. Brown are nebulous.

Did he get out at the right time?

Either way, the Bears are happy to have him in Chicago.

