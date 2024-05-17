Tennessee Titans

Bears Week 1 odds: Spread, moneyline, total vs. Titans

Here's what to know about the odds for the Bears' season opener against the Titans at Soldier Field

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the NFL schedule release finally live, all eyes are set for Week 1 of the regular season.

The Chicago Bears kick things off against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

It's a nice opportunity for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He'll make his NFL debut against a not-so-threatening defense, while the Bears' defense will look to put second-year quarterback Will Levis in his place right out the gate.

This means the Bears (-4.5) will enter Week 1 as a 4-point favorite over Tennessee (+4.5). Here's a clear look at the odds, via Fanatics:

  • Spread: Bears -4.5
  • Moneyline: Titans +185, Bears -225
  • Total: 43.5

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Tennessee Titans
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us