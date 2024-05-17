Bears Week 1 odds: Spread, moneyline, total vs. Titans

With the NFL schedule release finally live, all eyes are set for Week 1 of the regular season.
The Chicago Bears kick things off against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.
It's a nice opportunity for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He'll make his NFL debut against a not-so-threatening defense, while the Bears' defense will look to put second-year quarterback Will Levis in his place right out the gate.
This means the Bears (-4.5) will enter Week 1 as a 4-point favorite over Tennessee (+4.5). Here's a clear look at the odds, via Fanatics:
- Spread: Bears -4.5
- Moneyline: Titans +185, Bears -225
- Total: 43.5
