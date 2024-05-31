3 people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide: Elgin police

Three people were fatally shot in what Elgin police believed was an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Friday.

At around 1:57 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Elgin Police Department were called to the 100 block of South State Street to perform a welfare check by someone who hadn't seen their neighbors recently. Officers forced entry into the residence, where they found three people "who appeared to be deceased for some time," police said in a Facebook post.

A gun was located next to one of the individuals, who had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The Kane County Coroner's Office on Friday conducted autopsies on the three people and determined they had all died from gunshot wounds. The autopsy determined a gunshot wound sustained by one of the individuals was self-inflicted, authorities said.

While the investigation remained ongoing late Friday, preliminary information suggested the incident was a "double murder-suicide that was contained to the residence."

The three individuals had yet to be identified by the coroner's office late Friday.

Anyone with information on what occurred is asked to call 847-289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411. Text messages should include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text along with the tip message.