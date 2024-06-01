CCL holder shoots, wounds 3 men on Northwest Side following attack

A 43-year-old man who is a concealed carry license holder shot and wounded three men who had attacked him late Friday night on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

According to authorities, the man was in front of his residence in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue at 11:23 p.m. when a verbal altercation with three men known to the victim ensued.

Shortly thereafter, the three men began attacking the victim, when he revealed a handgun fired at the attackers, striking them all, police said.

A 29-year-old man was struck five times in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A 55-year-old man was struck in the neck and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and body in the attack and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives. There is currently no more information available.