Simone Biles pens husband Jonathan Owens a sweet birthday message on social media

Simone Biles wished her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, a heartfelt "Happy Birthday" on Instagram Monday.

Unfortunately, the pair won't be celebrating together, as Biles is already in Paris preparing for his third Olympic Games, in which she's heavily favored to win gold in the all-around, vault and floor exercise in women's gymnastics.

Owens, though, has been excused from Bears training camp from July 29 through Aug. 3 to support his wife in Paris. This will be the first time Owens, 29, will get to watch Biles compete in the Olympics, as spectators weren't allowed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to COVID regulations.

“I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday. “We welcome that and it’s gonna be awesome. Go USA."

The women's team final takes place on July 30, the all-around final is on Aug. 1 and the vault final is on Aug. 3. The team expects Owens to return on Aug. 4 so he will miss the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise finals.

"Anytime we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much," Biles, 27, said earlier this month. "So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up in support."

With 30 World Championship medals (23 gold including six all-around titles), Biles is widely considered to be one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time. Her seven Olympic medals ties Shannon Miller for the most ever by an American gymnast.

