Arlington Heights back in the mix for Bears stadium site, Kevin Warren says

The Chicago Bears have been focusing on building a new stadium in downtown Chicago, but Arlington Heights is once again heavily involved in the conversation.

Speaking to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Warren confirmed that the Bears’ stadium project is “really down to the Museum Campus and downtown Arlington Heights,” and pointed to their status as the city’s largest land-owner when bringing the suburban site back into the fold.

“We are the largest landowner there. I’m excited for these next couple of months,” he said. “This land is absolutely beautiful. It’s a great piece of land.”

Warren said the team is still actively engaged in conversations with the city of Chicago, both concerning the proposed stadium site on the Museum Campus and an alternative site at the location of the former Michael Reese Hospital.

“The key thing in all these stadium projects is optionality,” he said. “The good thing about it is one, we continue our conversations with the city of Chicago. I’ve said it many times, that piece of land along the lakefront is absolutely beautiful. I understand all the dynamics. I understand the politics. I understand the cost of it.”

While the Bears had publicly been focusing on building a stadium in downtown Chicago, they still have been maintaining Arlington Heights as a possibility. The team agreed with the village in resolving a property tax dispute in November, with the Bears disputing a property tax valuation of the 326-acre site that would have seen their tax bill increase six-fold.

The team has also met resistance from Chicago and state lawmakers over their requests for some public financing of the project, and have also encountered questions from groups like Friends of the Parks over plans to build a new stadium on the city’s lakefront.

Even with those developments, Warren likes where the stadium project is at, and is still optimistic about the road ahead for the project.

“These are the things that excite me when I wake up in the morning, to figure out these challenges,” he said. “I absolutely run to these challenges.”