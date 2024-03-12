Report: Bears to sign Gerald Everett to complement Cole Kmet at tight end

The Bears have their second tight end in tow. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Chargers TE Gerald Everett.

Bears are giving former Chargers TE Gerald Everett a 2-year, $12 million base value deal with a max value up to $14 million that includes $6.1 million Fully Guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KRWgzsyTsj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024



Everett will replace Robert Tonyan on the roster, who is not expected to re-sign with the Bears.

When the Bears hired Shane Waldron to take over as the next offensive coordinator, the expectation was that the Bears would add a primarily pass-catching tight end to the roster to complement Cole Kmet's skillset. Kmet has developed nicely as an in-line blocker who can also get open down the seams. Everett has worked plenty as an in-line tight end over the course of his seven-year career, but he also has extensive work both in the slot and even out wide. Now, Waldron can deploy Kmet and Everett in whatever way he thinks is best.

The Rams selected Everett in the second round of the 2017 draft. After playing out his rookie contract in Los Angeles, Everett signed a one-year deal to play for the Seahawks. Then Everett went back down the west coast for a second stint in LA, but for two seasons with the Chargers this time.

Over his seven years in the NFL, Everett has 284 receptions for 2,833 yards and 19 touchdowns.

This story will be updated.

