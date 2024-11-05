NFL trade deadline: Bears send Khalil Herbert to Bengals

The Chicago Bears have made a trade prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, sending running back Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and several other reports, the Bears will receive a seventh-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft from Cincinnati in the deal. The team confirmed the reports on Tuesday morning.

The swap comes after Bengals running back Zack Moss was sidelined with a neck injury, which head coach Zac Taylor says will keep Moss on the sidelines “indefinitely.”

The Bengals, currently sitting at 4-3 and in third place in the AFC North, will hope Herbert can provide an extra bit of offensive punch alongside Chase Brown in the backfield. Cincinnati will be back on the field Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, but it’s unknown if Herbert will play.

Herbert has played in six games for the Bears this season, and only has eight carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. He has been a healthy scratch for the team’s last two games, including Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears drafted Herbert in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. In 48 career games, he has 1,791 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, with 45 catches for 291 yards and two receiving touchdowns.