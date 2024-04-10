Montez Sweat made a bold claim about the 2024 NFL season, and it should get Bears fans fired up.

“I’m telling you right now, I’m not losing to Green Bay this year,” Sweat said on the “Green Light Show with Chris Long,” produced by Yote House Media. “I can’t do it. I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year.”

Sweat is fairly new to the team’s rivalry with the Packers, but he picked up on the importance of the game to Chicagoans pretty quickly. Sweat only played against Green Bay once last year, in the team’s disappointing season finale, a 17-9 loss.

A Bears win against their rivals would break a 10-game win streak for the Green and Gold. The Bears haven’t beaten the Packers since Week 15 of the 2018 seasons. A win would also help the team accomplish its primary goal.

“Of course every year the goal is to get a Super Bowl, but I think honestly we want to win the division,” Sweat said on the show. “Yeah, we want to win the division.”

Sweat said he has a few friends on the Packers, including Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, so there’s sure to be plenty of trash talk about the one-sided rivalry. Even if it’s all friendly banter, it sounds like Sweat will use his friendships as extra motivation.

“We’re going to get after it.”

It’s unclear exactly when the NFL will release the 2024 schedule, but recently the announcement has come in early to middle May.

