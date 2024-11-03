Chicago Bears

Montez Sweat, Kyler Gordon out for Bears vs. Cardinals

Sweat is dealing with a shin injury, while Gordon continues to battle a hamstring issue

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 17: Montez Sweat #98 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Solider Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears will be without multiple key members of their defense Sunday, including defensive end Montez Sweat.

Sweat, who was listed as questionable after missing Friday’s practice with a shin injury, will not suit up when the Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday afternoon.

In seven games this season, Sweat has 15 total tackles and 3.5 sacks, with a forced fumble to his credit.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon, who was limited in practice Friday with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of several games, will also be unavailable for the game, the team said.

Safety Jaquan Brisker continues to be out with a concussion, and tackles Kiran Amegadjie and Braxton Jones were also ruled out of the game in the final injury report Friday.

Running back Khalil Herbert and defensive lineman Byron Cowart round out the inactive report for the Bears.

Defensive end Dominique Robinson will suit up for the first time with Sweat out of action.  

The Bears and Cardinals will get underway at 3:05 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

