Mitchell Trubisky has a new home that’s really an old home. On Wednesday, word got out that Trubisky agreed to a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Bills agree to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/lWSoq8EiQj — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2024

This is Trubisky’s second stint in Buffalo to backup starting QB Josh Allen. When the Bears let Trubisky walk at the end of the 2020 season, he signed a one-year deal with the Bills to try to revitalize his career.

The plan worked– for a bit. After his one year in Buffalo, Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers with an opportunity to start again. However, Trubisky’s poor play led the Steelers to bench him in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett at halftime of their Week 4 game against the Jets. Trubisky started a handful more games after that, but for the most part he was relegated to backup duties over his two seasons in Pittsburgh.

Trubisky has started 57 games since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. His teams have a 31-26 record in those games. Trubisky has completed 64.1% of his passes for 12,536 yards and 72 touchdowns with 48 interceptions. In addition, he’s racked up 1,173 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

